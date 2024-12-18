Don’t ask Kate Winslet about the “Titanic” door anymore, please
Share via
The door from “Titanic,” terrifying accents and her latest film, “Lee”: Kate Winslet sat down with The Times to answer some Very Important Questions.
In “Lee,” Winslet plays the famed photographer Lee Miller, an American model and fine art photographer turned WWII reporter for Vogue who captured some of the most indelible images of the Holocaust. Lee was just nominated for a Best Actress Golden Globe (Motion Picture - Drama) for her work in the film.
In “Lee,” Winslet plays the famed photographer Lee Miller, an American model and fine art photographer turned WWII reporter for Vogue who captured some of the most indelible images of the Holocaust. Lee was just nominated for a Best Actress Golden Globe (Motion Picture - Drama) for her work in the film.