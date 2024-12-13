Zoe Saldaña talks ‘Emilia Perez,’ Puerto Rican food and her new pop album

The one and only Zoe Saldaña sits down with The Times’ Nicholas Ducassi to answer our Very Important Questions about her burgeoning pop music career, Dominican vs. Puerto Rican food and her film, “Emilia Perez.”