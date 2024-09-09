Which “SNL” era is the best? The creators of “Saturday Night” start drama

Actors Ella Hunt, Dylan O’Brien, Lamorne Morris, Cory Michael Smith, Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott and director Jason Reitman came by the Los Angeles Times Studios at RBC House to answer our Very Important Questions about their TIFF film “Saturday Night,” talk about scary Lorne Michaels, second-favorite sketches and the best era of “SNL.”