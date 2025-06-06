Kevin Smith’s prayers are answered with new ‘Dogma’ release, this time with less death threats!

For more than a quarter century, director Kevin Smith has tried to resurrect “Dogma,” his devoutly religious comedy about two fallen angels looking to get back into heaven. Recently his prayers for the 1999 film were finally answered. On Friday, the movie will be blessed with a theatrical re-release across 1,500 AMC Theater screens in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary.



Technically, the milestone was last year. But when it comes to the second coming of a movie that brought us one of the on-screen pairings of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon and an A-list comedic ensemble—including George Carlin, Chris Rock, Janeane Garofalo and Alan Rickman—and the ever-meme-able winking “Buddy Christ”…it still warrants a latent hallelujah.