Writer’s claims to native heritage are questioned after PEN Center USA names his book a finalist

John Smelcer’s young adult book “Stealing Indians” is one of the four finalists for the PEN Center USA Literary Award announced Aug. 10. But since questions have been raised about his claims to Native American heritage, the book now has an asterisk beside it on the center’s website — indicating the organization is investigating further.

For more than 20 years, the Native literary world has wondered about John Smelcer’s bona fides. Numerous controversies have sprouted up around him, including a high-profile dismissal, winning a literary prize that was subsequently rescinded, questions about the authenticity of quotes praising Smelcer from deceased authors and accusations that he misrepresented himself as Alaska Native.

Repeated attempts to reach Smelcer for comment for this story were unsuccessful.

I first wrote about Smelcer’s claims to Native heritage in 2016 in an Indian Country Today critique. The Stranger further explored the issue, quoting that piece in a story headlined, “Meet John Smelcer, Native American Literature’s ‘Living Con Job.”

Smelcer’s detailed online biography notes that he is a member of the Ahtna Tribe of Alaska, a voting shareholder in the Ahtna Native Corp. and one-fourth Native blood.

A representative said that Ahtna Inc. is not a tribe, but an Alaska Native regional corporation, and such corporations routinely have shareholder-owners who are not enrolled in any tribe. Meanwhile, the Shareholder Records Coordinator for Ahtna Inc., Dorothy Shinn, whose signature appears on a document Smelcer has posted on his website as evidence that “his Blood Quantum is 1/4 Alaska Native,” tells the Los Angeles Times she never signed it.

johnsmelcer.com. The Ahtna Inc. document posted to John Smelcer's website as evidence of his Native American heritage. The Ahtna Inc. document posted to John Smelcer's website as evidence of his Native American heritage. (johnsmelcer.com.)

Smelcer’s disputed lineage would not matter if it did not play a major part in his career successes writing fiction and poetry about Native experiences.

In 1994, Smelcer’s heritage made the local papers when it was learned that the University of Alaska Anchorage, as part of efforts to diversify its faculty, had appointed him to a full-time teaching position. At the time, he was only the second full-time Native faculty member on staff at the university, which had many Native students.

“We believed John Smelcer to be an Alaska Native at the time of the hire,” a university spokesman told the Anchorage Daily News, which reported that Smelcer was “not an Alaska Native” and “is the adopted son of an Indian.”

Smelcer had used careful wording during the hiring process. “The question was never put to me, point blank, ‘Are you a full-blood Indian?’” he told the paper. “I was very careful with the dictionary, finding that word ‘affiliated,’” adding, “After all, I was an English major.”

Charlie Smelcer, the writer’s adoptive father, said at the time, “He’s a blond, blue-eyed Caucasian, just like anyone else is,” disputing his son’s claims to a Native upbringing, saying that it had been “middle-class … with cars and television and everything else.” The elder Smelcer added, “If he’s used my Native heritage for his personal or professional gain, then that’s wrong.”

On his website, Smelcer disputes his father’s assertions and accuses his father of trying to “publicly destroy his son.”

In the summer of 1994, Smelcer resigned from the university post, saying he was leaving for another position.

johnsmelcer.com Images of John Smelcer on his website. Images of John Smelcer on his website. (johnsmelcer.com)

National book award-winning author Sherman Alexie met Smelcer in the mid-1990s at a number of Native American writer conferences and assumed he might have an Indian grandparent and be trying to connect with his roots. “He was socially awkward, meaning he had no ability to talk and laugh and joke using the everyday signs, signals and codes of general Native American culture,” Alexie recalled, adding, “Not a crime.” Over time, Alexie grew concerned about Smelcer’s boastful portrayals of his heritage.

Following the announcement that he was among the PEN Center USA prize finalists, other literary figures took to social media to disavow Smelcer’s work. Among the strongest views were those expressed by Man Booker Prize-winning novelist Marlon James, who was a student at the Wilkes University master of fine arts program when Smelcer briefly taught there. “This is the man who at our class reading invented a language, claiming that it was an ancient Native American tongue, and he was its last speaker,” James posted on Facebook.

When reached by email, Smelcer’s agent, Johnny Savage, disputed James’ critique, writing “Dr. Smelcer is one of the last of a handful of fluent speakers of Ahtna left on earth.” Follow-up emails to Savage went unanswered and his phone number was disconnected. (Savage’s agency has done no publishing deals since 2000, according to industry watcher Publishers Marketplace. The agency’s website, which has since removed its content, featured a stock photo of a woman with a guitar and “The Vampire Diaries” actor Ian Somerhalder, who is represented by ICM.)

James had encountered Smelcer at Wilkes, a low-residency MFA program in creative writing in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. In 2004, Smelcer won both the program’s James Jones Literary Society First Novel Fellowship and its Milt Kessler Award for poetry. Bonnie Culver, the former director of the Wilkes program, gave Smelcer a two-term tryout to join the small teaching staff. “In all ways, he did not fit,” she says. He was not asked to return.

Kaylie Jones, who chairs the fellowship named after her father, author of “From Here to Eternity,” learned that Smelcer was not eligible for the James Jones fellowship, which was rescinded.

Both Jones and Culver were concerned by the connections Smelcer claimed to famous writers. In some cases, The Times was able to confirm them. Stephen King did give him a poem for a journal, Noam Chomsky did write the foreword for an anthology Smelcer edited, and Stephen Pinker allowed him to use a passage from “The Language Instinct” as an introduction.

However, the Dalai Lama’s office confirms that that His Holiness did not write an introduction for Smelcer (one attributed to him appears in Smelcer’s book, “Alutiiq Noun Dictionary and Pronunciation Guide.”)