The week’s bestselling books, May 25
Hardcover fiction
1. The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $30) An unlikely pair develops a life-altering bond.
2. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
3. Fever Beach by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf: $30) Two Floridians are plunged into a mystery involving dark money and darker motives.
4. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between a group of teens 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.
5. My Name Is Emilia del Valle by Isabel Allende (Ballantine Books: $30) A young writer in the late 1800s travels to South America to uncover the truth about her father.
6. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two writers compete for the chance to tell the larger-than-life story of an heiress.
7. Anima Rising by Christopher Moore (William Morrow: $30) The tale of a mad scientist, a famous painter and an undead woman’s journey of self-discovery.
8. Audition by Katie Kitamura (Riverhead Books: $28) An accomplished actor grapples with the varied roles she plays in her personal life.
9. Marble Hall Murders by Anthony Horowitz (Harper: $31) Murder links past and present in a mind-boggling metafictional mystery.
10. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help on her journey to starting anew.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.
2. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A call to renew a politics of plenty and abandon the chosen scarcities that have deformed American life.
3. We Can Do Hard Things by Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach and Amanda Doyle (The Dial Press: $34) The guidebook for being alive.
4. Mark Twain by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press: $45) The Pulitzer-winning biographer explores the life of the celebrated American writer.
5. The Book of Alchemy by Suleika Jaouad (Random House: $30) A guide to the art of journaling, with contributions from Jon Batiste, Salman Rushdie, Gloria Steinem and others.
6. Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams (Flatiron Books: $33) An insider’s account of working at Facebook.
7. I Regret Almost Everything by Keith McNally (Gallery Books: $30) The restaurateur relates his gritty childhood and rise in the dining scene.
8. Notes to John by Joan Didion (Knopf: $32) Diary entries from the famed writer’s journal.
9. Everything Is Tuberculosis by John Green (Crash Course Books: $28) The deeply human story of the fight against the world’s deadliest infectious disease.
10. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.
Paperback fiction
1. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)
2. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)
3. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $19)
4. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial: $19)
5. The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $19)
6. One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune (Berkley: $19)
7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)
8. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)
9. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $21)
10. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $20)
Paperback nonfiction
1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)
2. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)
3. Rich Relationships by Selena Soo (Rich Relationships LLC: $20)
4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
5. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $36)
6. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $18)
7. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
8. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
9. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)
10. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
