Cara Delevingne's debut novel gets an October release date

The debut novel from British model and actress Cara Delevingne will hit shelves on Oct. 3, Entertainment Weekly reports.

"Mirror, Mirror," which the "Suicide Squad" actress co-wrote with Rowan Coleman, will be published by Harper.

In a post on her Instagram account, Delevingne described the book as “a story about friendship, identity and the fact that appearances can be deceiving.”

“I’m in love with the characters Red, Naomi, Leo and Rose who are feisty and vulnerable in equal measure and I can’t wait for you to meet them,” she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX0E8s5FjyG/?hl=en&taken-by=caradelevingne

Coleman, Delevingne's coauthor, is a prolific novelist, known for books such as “We Are All Made of Stars” and “The Summer of Impossible Things.”

In a news release, Delevingne said collaborating with Coleman on the novel was “a special experience.”

“I loved the process of creating the characters and developing the storyline,” she wrote.“I am so proud and I cannot wait for everyone to read this collaboration between me and one of my favorite writers.”

Although this is Delevingne's debut novel, her acting career has been marked by roles in films with literary inspirations. Her first film was a 2012 adaptation of Leo Tolstoy's “Anna Karenina,” and she starred in the 2015 movie “Paper Towns,” based on John Green's young-adult novel.