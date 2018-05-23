Philip Roth dies at 85; novelist both probed and skewered Jewish American culture

"It's brutal in its language, it's brutal in its observations and it's about the emotional brutality of family," Roth said. "For me, the most telling scene, even at the time of the writing, is the one in which he talks about the battle between his cousin and his uncle over the cousin dating a gentile girl. The father goes to the girl, or he calls her — I forget the circumstances — and he pays her money to leave the son alone.... And then the son, who's a strong kid, has a fight with his father in the basement, and the father pins him to the floor and beats him. That was the guts of the book. The conflict, the elemental conflict, grows out of a real history. And so does the rest of it."