Shigeo Nagashima, Japanese baseball legend with ties to the Dodgers, dies at 89

Legendary Yomiuri Giants player and manager Shigeo Nagashima attends an event on Jan. 19, 2008, in Chiba, Japan. Nagashima has died at 89, his former team confirmed Tuesday.

Former Yomiuri Giants player and manager Shigeo Nagashima, one of the biggest stars of Nippon Professional Baseball, died early Tuesday morning of pneumonia at a Tokyo hospital, his former team said in a statement. He was 89.

Nagashima played third base for the Giants from 1958 to 1974. Along with fellow superstar first baseman Sadaharu Oh, Nagashima led the team to 11 Japan Series titles, including nine straight from 1965 to 1973. He retired with a .305 batting average, 2,471 hits, 1,522 RBIs and 444 home runs.

He was one of Japan’s biggest celebrities, so much so that his 1965 marriage to Akiko Nishimura was nationally televised and was reportedly the country’s most-watched program of the year.

In 1975, Nagashima became the Giants’ manager but was fired in 1980 after not leading the team to a Japan Series title. He returned as manager from 1993 to 2001, however, and led the Giants to championships in 1994 and 2000, with future MLB outfielder Hideki Matsui as his star player.

Current Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani took to Instagram on Tuesday to honor Nagashima. He posted three pictures of the two of them together, including two from the Dodgers’ trip to Tokyo in February for two games against the Chicago Cubs.

“May your soul rest in peace,” Ohtani wrote in Japanese.

Nagashima could have become the first Japanese MLB player, and he could have done so as a member of the Dodgers. In the spring of 1961, the Yomiuri Giants visited Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Fla., to train and play exhibition games.

Shigeo Nagashima stands between San Francisco Giants star Barry Bonds, left, and New York Mets manager Art Howe at an event in Tokyo on Nov. 7, 2002. (David Guttenfelder / Associated Press)

Then-Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley is said to have been so impressed with Nagashima — who in the previous season had won the second of what would be six straight batting crowns in Nippon’s Central League — that he offered to buy Nagashima’s contract from Giants owner Matsutaro Shoriki.

Shoriki turned O’Malley down, and pitcher Masanori Murakami ended up becoming the first Japanese MLB player when he debuted with the San Francisco Giants in 1965. Chicago White Sox owner Bill Veeck also attempted to purchase Nagashima’s contract in 1968 but also was thwarted by Shoriki.

Nagashima maintained a close relationship with the Dodgers and the O’Malley family, particularly with Walter’s son Peter, according to Walter O’Malley’s website.

The Dodgers posted a tribute to Nagashima on X, featuring a photo of the 1988 Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame inductee with legendary Dodgers manager Tom Lasorda.

The Dodgers mourn the passing of Shigeo Nagashima, Japan’s “Mr. Baseball,” who died Tuesday in Tokyo at age 89. Nagashima became a legend for the Yomiuri Giants, who have enjoyed a longstanding relationship with the Dodgers from as far back as the 1960s. We extend our heartfelt… pic.twitter.com/QIZQgwEmxb — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 3, 2025

“The Dodgers mourn the passing of Shigeo Nagashima, Japan’s ‘Mr. Baseball,’ who died Tuesday in Tokyo at age 89,” the team wrote. “Nagashima became a legend for the Yomiuri Giants, who have enjoyed a longstanding relationship with the Dodgers from as far back as the 1960s. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and generations of fans.”

Nagashima’s wife, Akiko, died in 2007. They had four children, including oldest son Kazushige, a former professional baseball player who played for the Yomiuri Giants and Yakult Swallows in Japan, as well as 53 games for the Class A-Advanced Vero Beach Dodgers minor league affiliate in 1992.