Solar energy in Southern California is more efficient, less expensive than ever

Look up at the sun (but don't stare) and take note: There's never been a better time and place to "go solar" than right now in Southern California. With a combo of expensive utilities and famously reliable annual sunshine, SoCal residents stand to benefit more from the installation of solar panels than any other American homeowners. Advances in technology have made rooftop solar panels more efficient than ever, able to provide 100% of the average home's electricity needs, and federal and local incentives sweeten the deal.