Letters to the Editor: LACMA’s transformation deserves more credit than the L.A. Times is giving it

The new David Geffen Galleries, opening in 2026, are composed entirely of Brutalist concrete.

To the editor: Let us now praise Michael Govan, the director of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Since arriving in 2006, Govan has overseen the transformation of the 20-acre campus into an exciting and ever-evolving oasis of art and culture in the middle of a city with no real center — until now. Recently, LACMA hosted a sneak peek of its eye-popping new addition, the David Geffen Galleries, over three glorious days. After a difficult year, it was great to see thousands of Southern California residents come together to celebrate this thrilling new landmark.

But you would hardly be aware that such a special event took place or of LACMA’s elevated profile over the years thanks to Govan’s leadership and fundraising prowess by following art critic Christopher Knight’s coverage ( “The new LACMA is sleek, splotchy, powerful, jarring, monotonous, appealing and absurd,” June 27). His articles are filled with more grievances than a Donald Trump stump speech.

Knight states that the building’s cost is pegged at $720 million but sources have told him “the entire project cost is closer to $835 million.” This, I don’t doubt. Ever attempt a kitchen remodel? Try building an elevated 347,500-square-foot structure in an earthquake zone, amid ancient tar pits filled with treasured fossils, during a pandemic.

“The limitless concrete is monotonous,” Knight complains of the new galleries. Aren’t white walls also monotonous until you hang some art on them? He worries the museum has been undergoing a “lengthy transformation from a civic art institution into a tourist destination.” Can’t it be both?

I understand that Knight doesn’t like the “non-hierarchical” design of the single-story museum. We can all agree to disagree on such things. I just don’t think it’s necessary to vilify LACMA in every article he writes to make a point.

Finally, Knight writes, “Will the Geffen Galleries be successful? My crystal ball is broken, but I see no reason why it won’t be a popular attraction.” I don’t have a crystal ball either, but I can tell you LACMA has been a popular destination for years and no doubt will continue to be so.

Carlos Valdez Lozano, Los Angeles

