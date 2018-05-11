The Genesis G90 is a luxurious opening act for the new brand — and definitely not a Hyundai

Setting aside the ultra-luxurious trappings, the LS500 simply outperformed the Genesis in some respects — its radar cruise control and lane-keeping assist system, for example, were more effective and less obtrusive. And then there are the little things the Lexus does well, suggesting a level of refinement achieved over decades of honing. Consider the stereo's volume knob, which is pleasingly hefty and smooth in activation. There's no clicking as you turn it, and a few twiddles will leave you thinking that any volume knob that clicks is supremely déclassé.