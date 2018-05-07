Musk urges 'barnacle' purge of Tesla contractors at struggling factory

The success of the Model 3 could determine the success or failure of Tesla itself. Musk had led investors to believe that Model 3 production would hit an annual rate of about 400,000 by the end of 2017. At this point, the company said, the car is being turned out at a rate of about 104,000 a year, although Musk has told investors he's aiming for a far higher figure as production problems are solved.