The hidden vintage Japanese car club that’s redefining car culture in L.A.

As Savant Young carefully wipes down his charcoal gray 1973 Mazda RX-3 inside the Vintage Japanese Motor Union clubhouse, he pauses to apologize for being so focused on his car. “It gets so dusty in here,” he explains, gesturing around the space that’s situated in a mural-lined industrial pocket of Boyle Heights. Young smooths a microfiber cloth across the hood, then leans in closely to inspect it. His meticulous attention to detail isn’t just about presentation. It reflects a deep, lifelong passion for cars.

“From the time I was 5, every Christmas I’d get racetrack sets and RC cars,” says Young, wearing a B-Sedan baseball cap. “It’s always been cars in my life.”

A model Toyota Celica. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

Though toys lit his spark, it was his uncles’ street-racing days, and the Japanese cars they drove, that ultimately shaped his taste. The RX-3 he’s polishing now, once featured on the TV series “Jay Leno’s Garage,” isn’t just a vintage gem. It’s the same model owned by one of his uncles, and the first one that caught his ear. “I liked it because it sounded racy,” he says.

What began as a childhood fascination eventually revved up into something much more. Young, 49, is the co-founder of Vintage Japanese Motor Union, a thriving community of car enthusiasts, dedicated to preserving and celebrating pre-1975 smog-exempt cars. Gatherings often draw hundreds of vintage cars that line the block like a retro film set. The VJMU clubhouse, a car lover’s paradise that blends a vintage aesthetic with the hands-on feel of a working auto shop, welcomes in anyone wanting to relax and hang out with other car folks.

The interior of the Vintage Japanese Motor Union clubhouse. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

Exposed brick walls are decorated with photos and retro posters of vintage cars and racetracks, as well as street signs, racing suits and brand memorabilia, from Michelin to Mazda. A miniature Goodyear blimp hangs from a steel beam. Car parts are cleverly woven into the decor, with vintage grills and steering wheels displayed as industrial artwork, while stacked tires serve as the base for glass-top tables.

A sign on the wall sums up the hub’s ethos: “Come for the cars, stay for the vibes.”

But VJMU is about more than just cars. It’s also about inclusivity, mentorship and community building. What sets the club apart is its focus on making car culture accessible to everyone.

VJMU co-founders Jaime Cabral, left, and Savant Young hang out in the clubhouse. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

Becoming a member is straightforward. No application. No annual fee. Just show up and vibe. The only requirement is owning a pre-1975 Japanese vehicle. To Young, owning one signals the steadfast dedication that defines the club, as well as a deep respect for the legacy of these cars. “They’re not going to make any more of them,” he says. “What we have is what’s there, and preserving the lineage is important.”

Cars don’t need to be in mint condition. VJMU embraces an unapologetically raw and edgy spirit that Young likens to “underground hip-hop.” That ethos is reflected by VJMU handing out awards at its car shows such as “best patina” and “best work in progress.”

To Young, what matters more than a pristine restoration is how the car showcases its owner’s unique style, reflected in the club’s motto: “Fresh s— only.” “It’s about individual expression through your build,” he says. “Where’s the spin on it with your personality?”

VJMU’s focus on making a personal statement with one’s car is rapidly turning into a movement with its own momentum.

Back in 2009, Young just wanted to have some fun with friends. While he was still a professional mixed martial artist, Young — who owns and teaches classes at Fight Academy Pasadena — organized a casual, potluck-style hangout for car-loving pals outside one of his matches. After that, he’d throw meet-ups every so often, each one a little bigger than the last.

Things got more serious in 2014. Hoping to create something more intentional yet still personal, he teamed up with car-obsessed friends: forklift mechanic Jaime Cabral, high-end retail manager Damian Barbachan, IT professional Marlon Trujillo and Honda sales tech Henry Mendez.

A framed photo of VJMU club members hangs on the wall. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

The group of native Angelenos bonded over their shared love of pre-1975 Japanese cars, especially Mazdas, due to their rotary engines. Young explains that they have fewer moving parts than traditional piston engines, making them easier to maintain, yet deliver surprising power for their relatively compact, lightweight size. What’s more, cars from this era are considered smog-exempt, meaning they don’t require smog checks, saving both the cost and hassle of compliance. Also, per Young, builds can be modified with less red tape.

Alongside Young’s RX-3 was Barbachan’s red ’72 Mazda RX-2, while Trujillo brought a vintage Mazda rotary engine pickup truck to the mix, as did Cabral with his ’74 sky-blue REPU. Mendez didn’t drive a Mazda, but his ’73 white Toyota Corolla still fit squarely within the pre-1975 Japanese car wheelhouse.

A Vintage Japanese Motor Union sticker surrounded by model vintage cars. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

The group gave themselves a name — Vintage Japanese Motor Union — a logo, and a small business hustle, printing VJMU decals and selling them for $5 each at local car meets and online. “We wanted to see if we could expand our reach in the community, throw events that reflect our style and monetize the brand,” Young says.

The grassroots branding helped fuel momentum and broaden their influence. It also showed them their potential as a legitimate car club.

VJMU staged its first official car show in 2019 outside a friend’s body shop. But it was their follow-up, held outdoors during the pandemic, with a $40 registration fee, that drew 140 vintage Japanese cars and several hundred attendees. The overwhelming turnout made it clear that it was time to establish a permanent home base of their own.

That marked the turning point for what has grown into a distinguished car club and brand — with major sponsors like Falken Tires, Sunoco and Hagerty — as well as a marketing and events company curating high-profile gatherings, like SoHo Warehouse’s five-year anniversary party last October, which featured performances by notable hip-hop artists Talib Kweli and Murs.

Racing posters and photos are displayed on the walls. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

VJMU also boasts almost 24,000 social media followers. An outlier in the Japanese classic car space as a prominent Black influencer, Young acknowledges the importance of that visibility. Still, he explains, it’s less about recognition than representation. “I don’t really see it as an accolade, but I do see it as a necessity for people to know that car culture runs through every neighborhood,” he says. “It just so happens that I grew up in South Central, and some people just didn’t take notice of us in general, but we’ve always loved the same things.”

Young takes particular pride in VJMU’s identity as a Black- and Latino-owned car club, competing as a team in a sport that’s traditionally been dominated by affluent, white participants. At a recent race-meets-car-show at Willow Springs Raceway, Young says it was deeply moving to witness so many Black and Latino kids feeling welcome in a space where they could not only see themselves reflected but begin to imagine their future in a world that hasn’t always made room for them.

That inclusive spirit is steering VJMU’s next phase. Young’s developing a school-based internship program that would offer academic credit and paid experience to local youth, granting access to a world they might otherwise have never stepped into.

Even for those without cars, VJMU is creating space. The location, framed by the picturesque Sixth Street Viaduct, was chosen with scale and style in mind. Its outdoor area is suited to large-scale car meet-ups and crowds, and its cinematic surroundings match the club’s gritty aesthetic.

Tools and racing awards. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

The spot also embodies deep Los Angeles pride. “We’re rooted in our L.A.-ness 100%,” Young says. “Car customization, car culture, different aesthetics … it’s always been something that came about from L.A., whether it’s lowriders in Boyle Heights or driving out to the coast with the top down.

“Where we’re at is like the middle vein, with the bridge kind of separating the East and West side,” he continues. “We’re at a pretty central point.” Soon, the clubhouse will house two race simulators available for rent, with sponsored community days covering costs for those who can’t afford the fee.

In the meantime, Young is preparing for the clubhouse’s next big event, a Cinco de Mayo street celebration on May 4 with live music, local food vendors and, of course, plenty of vintage Japanese cars.

Looking further ahead, he is hoping to shut down the Sixth Street Viaduct for a full-on VJMU takeover for the clubhouse’s two-year anniversary next year.

Wherever the road beyond that leads, it’s clear that VJMU’s wheels are in motion.