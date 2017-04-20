Tesla recalls some Model S and Model X cars to fix parking brake

Because of a parking brake that might stick and render a car immobile, Tesla Inc. has issued a voluntary recall for certain Model S and Model X luxury electric cars.

In an email to owners Thursday, first revealed by TechCrunch, Tesla said that no injuries have been reported in relation to the defect, and that “we do not believe this issue could ever lead to a safety concern.”

There have been no reports of the electronic parking brake failing to hold a vehicle, the Elon Musk-led automaker said.

The problem, though, does not involve a failure to hold. What happens is the parking brake can stick, and the car won’t move. Tesla said it may not have parts needed for a fix until October.

The issue affects an estimated 2% of 53,000 cars built between February and October of 2016, the company said, although all those cars are being recalled.

Tesla blamed a supplier for improperly manufactured gears. The main supplier of parking brakes to Tesla is Brembo, an Italian company.

Tesla delivered 76,230 S and X models in 2016. This year, it plans to begin production of the mid-market Model 3, and intends to pump out 500,000 vehicles in 2018.

