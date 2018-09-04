Tesla stock falls as Mercedes unveils an all-electric SUV and Goldman Sachs says 'sell'

With everything else bearing down on Elon Musk and Tesla Inc. — a production mess, cash crunch and Twitter-induced drama — you can add looming competition in the luxury e-car market.
Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday unveiled the EQC, its first entry into the all-electric luxury vehicle market. It joins Jaguar’s new I-Pace all-electric SUV, due in U.S. showrooms this fall. Audi and Porsche will begin selling luxury all-electrics in 2019.
Rising competition was one reason Goldman Sachs stock analyst David Tamberrinoa downgraded Tesla’s stock Tuesday morning; the other is the pending end of tax credits on its vehicles.
In a note to investors, Tamberrinoa put a “sell” rating on Tesla stock with a target price of $210 a share — 30% below Friday’s closing price of $301.66. By mid-morning Pacific time Tuesday, Tesla stock was trading down about 4%, at just over $289.
Goldman had a sell rating on Tesla stock in August before the firm switched to a “not rated” label when it was hired to advise Tesla on a short-lived plan to take the company private.
That plan was aborted by Tesla Chief Executive Musk after he told the board of directors he had changed his mind. On Aug. 7 Musk announced on Twitter he had “funding secured” for a deal at $420 a share. Neither Musk nor Tesla have produced any evidence that funding was secured, and the Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly investigating Musk’s claim.
Tamberrino focused on the looming end of federal tax subsidies for buyers of Tesla vehicles, along with increasing competition. "Tesla is losing the U.S. tax credit ahead of competition, posing further challenges to affordability at a time when competition is intensifying," he said.
Tesla has benefited from a $7,500 customer tax credit on its Model S, Model X and Model 3 cars, which range in price from $50,000 to well over $100,000, depending on options. The tax-credit program begins to run out after a manufacturer sells 200,000 cars in the U.S., which Tesla has surpassed. The credit amount will drop to $3,750 in January 2019 and to $1875 in July, then will disappear in January 2020.
The Mercedes-Benz EQC, shown in Stockholm, is due to hit U.S. showrooms in 2020 and would qualify for the full $7,500 credit if the program remains intact.
The company didn’t reveal the price tag, but said the car will have a range of 200 miles — well below that of most Tesla vehicles — with an 80kWh battery and a motor on each axle capable of 402 horsepower.
The car is the first in a line of all-electric Mercedes passenger vehicles. Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said the company is investing about $12 billion on an expanding EQ line.