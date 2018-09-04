Tesla stock falls as Mercedes unveils an all-electric SUV and Goldman Sachs says 'sell'

Tesla has benefited from a $7,500 customer tax credit on its Model S, Model X and Model 3 cars, which range in price from $50,000 to well over $100,000, depending on options. The tax-credit program begins to run out after a manufacturer sells 200,000 cars in the U.S., which Tesla has surpassed. The credit amount will drop to $3,750 in January 2019 and to $1875 in July, then will disappear in January 2020.