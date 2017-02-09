Tension high as Tesla prepares to begin production of the Model 3

Tesla will shut down its Fremont, Calif., factory for a week later in February to prepare the assembly line for its highly anticipated mid-market electric car, the Model 3.

The car is crucial to the company’s future, and it’s no exaggeration to say its success or failure will mark a key event in automotive history.

Chief Executive Elon Musk has conjured a grand vision for Tesla. It’s a car company, a battery company and a solar energy company all wrapped in one. But if the Model 3 fails to meet expectations, it could fizzle Musk’s dream.

To produce the Model 3 at mass-market volumes, Tesla needs to massively ramp up production at its Fremont factory.

In 2016, the company delivered 76,230 of its Model S and Model X luxury vehicles. It plans to turn out 500,000 cars annually by the end of 2018, most of them Model 3s.

Stock market investors have assembled themselves into opposing camps, with bulls pushing the share price to record highs while short positions — bets against the company — are tapping record highs, too.

The tension is pervasive as Musk attempts to smoothly combine a major new acquisition, SolarCity, into Tesla’s automobile business and lithium ion battery-pack operations. The idea is to create a one-stop shop for solar rooftops with home battery storage units that can be used to juice electric cars.

Meantime, Musk is running SpaceX in Hawthorne, which builds rockets and capsules and shoots them into space.

Tesla has enjoyed remarkable success with its automobiles thus far. The company is widely credited with invigorating serious interest in electric cars.

Other automakers have taken notice. Already, Chevrolet is selling a competitive model, the Bolt EV, and most major automakers have announced aggressive plans for electric vehicles.

Tesla plans to market the Model 3 for a starting price of $35,000 before any government incentives.

