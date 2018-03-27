Waymo is buying up to 20,000 Jaguars and plans to rev up a driverless ride-hailing service

"This is bad news for other auto manufacturers who may have been working to become Waymo's [choice]," said Alain Kornhauser, who heads the driverless transportation program at Princeton University. "To serve the billion [car] trips that occur on a typical day in the U.S., they'd need about 35 million vehicles. That's where all this is going." There were more than 260 million cars and light trucks registered in the U.S. as of late 2016, according to IHS Markit.