Trump's own figures show that Obamacare is working well for the vast majority of enrollees

The increase came in the face of Trump administration policies that would have the effect of discouraging enrollment. Among other steps, Trump last year canceled reimbursements due insurers for reductions in out-of-pocket costs for their lowest-income customers, which resulted in a raft of premium increases for 2018. He also reduced the open-enrollment period for 2018 policies from three months to six weeks, and slashed the marketing and outreach budget for the ACA by about 90%, so information about the open-enrollment cutback was harder to come by.