Advertisement
Business

LA28’s plan for a car-free Olympics now includes air taxis the price of a high-end Uber

By Malia Mendez

As L.A. officials assess the merits of a water taxi system designed to reduce car traffic at the 2028 Olympics, the Games’ organizers have set their sights on another expressway.

LA28, the committee charged with planning L.A.’s third Summer Games, is partnering with San José-based aerospace company Archer Aviation to assemble a fleet of electric air taxis designed in part to divert Olympics traffic to the sky, Archer said in a statement Thursday.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Photo of an electric air taxi

California

Air taxi service plans for 2026 Los Angeles launch at USC, SoFi and LAX

Archer Aviation announces plans for a 2026 launch in Los Angeles ahead of the World Cup and the 2028 Olympics.

Archer’s air taxis will offer 10- to 20-minute flights using a network of vertiports throughout the city, including at SoFi Stadium, LAX and other hubs from Santa Monica to Orange County.

Advertisement

They will cater to spectators and VIPs, allowing them to travel between sporting events without having to navigate L.A. traffic, the company said.

“Imagine an Olympic event taking place in Dodger Stadium, and then having to get back to SoFi for the medal ceremony,” Archer Aviation CEO Adam Goldstein said in an interview. “How are you going to get there if you’re stuck in two hours [of] traffic?”

The cutting-edge aircraft are part of a large-scale effort by LA28 organizers to put on a “car-free” Olympics that will allow the city to better manage the Games’ expected 15 million attendees — and make headway toward a more sustainable transportation future.

Advertisement
L.A. mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom pose for a photograph with the official Olympic flag as it returns to LA

California

How the 2028 Olympics could actually break L.A.’s car dependency

The city relied heavily on public transit in its previous hosting gigs. Advocates hope investments this time around help secure a less congested future.

“Our vision is to fundamentally reimagine the Olympic and Paralympic Games experience, and this partnership represents an incredible opportunity to deliver something unprecedented, showcasing the very best of what Los Angeles has to offer on the world stage,” LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman said in the statement.

Archer’s four-passenger electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft were created to bring the benefits of helicopter travel to the masses.

“There’s a reason wealthy and famous people use helicopters — they’re extremely convenient,” Goldstein said, adding that Archer’s aircraft are safer and quieter than conventional helicopters.

Advertisement

Founded in 2018, Archer last year received clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration to test its aircraft commercially ahead of an official public launch. The company has announced plans to launch commercial service in L.A., New York and Abu Dhabi.

Archer did not disclose how much the helicopter rides would cost, but Goldstein said his goal is to keep prices on par with a high-end ride share like Uber Lux, he said. Like Uber, Archer will field ride requests through an app.

L.A. mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom pose for a photograph with the official Olympic flag as it returns to LA
Voices

What L.A. needs to produce a (nearly) zero-emission Olympic Games

Los Angeles will need federal funding to get the electric buses, charging stations and more that will ensure cleaner air for everyone coming to the 2028 Games.

With a projected 50-vehicle fleet for the 2028 Olympics, demand is likely to outweigh supply.

On top of public transport, Archer’s air taxis will also provide emergency services and security support at the Games, Goldstein said.

“We’re perfectly situated to do that kind of stuff,” he said. “So it’ll be lots of scenarios with what the vehicles will be used for there.”

Archer Aviation’s stock closed Wednesday at $11.84, up 6%.

The company reported a loss of $93 million in the quarter ended March 31, saying in a regulatory filing it is has “devoted substantial effort and capital resources to the design and development of its planned aircraft.”

More to Read

BusinessCaliforniaOlympics
Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She started writing for The Times in 2023 as a summer intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk, worked as an editorial assistant and reported with the Fast Break Desk’s entertainment news team. Mendez graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism. She got her start in journalism at the Stanford Daily, where she worked as managing editor of the newspaper’s Arts & Life section. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Business

Advertisement
Advertisement