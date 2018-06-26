A federal judge accepts climate change science, but throws out a lawsuit blaming oil companies

“Public nuisance” is an old common-law doctrine, but its appearance in the climate change cases is novel. More frequently, it’s mustered against landlords who allow drug dens on their premises or factories with noxious emissions. In California, the climate-change plaintiffs have taken heart from a California state appeals court decision in November holding three paint companies responsible for the dangers of lead paint used in residences until 1951. At the federal level, Hecht says, public nuisance doctrine is not as well-established.