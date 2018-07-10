Employers will do almost anything to find workers to fill jobs — except offer higher pay

As a reflection, if not a cause, of this trend, wages have been stagnant since the early 1980s. Hourly wages, adjusted for inflation, have been mired at about 80% of their level in 1960. They soared to more than double their 1960 level in the mid-1970s, then fell sharply during the recession of the early 1980s and never recovered. To the extent there has been job growth, it has been at the lower end of the income scale, in part because wage scales for what once were middle-class or lower-middle-income jobs have been downsized.