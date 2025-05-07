San Francisco law enforcement veteran Bill Scott to be L.A. Metro’s first police chief

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott is stepping down and coming to Los Angeles to build and lead L.A. Metro’s new police force.

Veteran law enforcement officer Bill Scott was named Metro’s chief of the transit agency’s first in-house police department.

Scott announced his retirement as San Francisco chief of police this morning after eight years. He had previously spent 27 years with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Metro board of directors approved of a new police and emergency management department last year following a surge in crime and attacks against bus drivers.

Advertisement

Scott will build the department and oversee training and staff selection. He is tasked with leading security coordination for the 2026 World Cup, 2027 Super Bowl and the 2028 Olympics.

“We heard the community’s call for a leader who is calm under pressure, emotionally intelligent and politically astute,” Metro CEO Stephanie Wigging said in a statement. “This is a defining moment for Metro’s public safety strategy.

Scott will assume his new role June 23, the statement said.