As midterms approach, conservatives and GOP again attempt to destroy Obamacare

Translated from the bureaucratese, that means the repeal of regulations that require maternity care, prescriptions, hospitalization and substance abuse treatment; that limit the profits that health insurers can squeeze out of your premiums and mandate a certain level of spending on medical care; and that protect older patients from being priced out of the marketplace. The coalition asserts this would bring “new flexibility” for states to fashion their own regulations, but it doesn’t say that the cost of this flexibility would fall chiefly on older, sicker and injured customers.