Martin Luther King Jr. had a few words to say about calls for 'civility'

The locale of the protests was what King called “the most thoroughly segregated city in the United States,” with an “ugly record of police brutality… known in every section of this country.” Birmingham’s black community had met with local businesses and obtained promises of nondiscrimination in return for halting demonstrations, and seen those promises broken. They staged their protests and sit-ins for Easter week, knowing that it was the heaviest shopping period of the year outside of Christmas. The clergy complained that this made the demonstrations “untimely.”