The week’s bestselling books, May 4

Hardcover fiction

1. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two writers compete for the chance to tell the larger-than-life story of an heiress.

2. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

3. Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books: $29) As sea levels rise, a family on a remote island rescues a mysterious woman.

4. Audition by Katie Kitamura (Riverhead Books: $28) An accomplished actor grapples with the varied roles she plays in her personal life.

5. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

6. The Dream Hotel by Laila Lalami (Pantheon: $29) A woman fights for freedom in a near-future where even dreams are under surveillance.

7. Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster: $29) A love triangle unearths dangerous secrets.

8. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $29) Two grieving brothers come to terms with their history.

9. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help.

10. Strangers in Time by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing: $30) Two London teens scarred by World War II find an unexpected ally in a bereaved bookshop owner.



Hardcover nonfiction

1. Notes to John by Joan Didion (Knopf: $32) Diary entries from the famed writer’s journal.

2. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A call to renew a politics of plenty and abandon the chosen scarcities that have deformed American life.

3. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

4. Fahrenheit-182 by Mark Hoppus and Dan Ozzi (Dey Street Books: $33) A memoir from the vocalist, bassist and founding member of pop-punk band Blink-182.

5. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

6. Everything Is Tuberculosis (signed edition) by John Green (Crash Course Books: $28). The deeply human story of the fight against the world’s deadliest infectious disease.

7. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its fundamental values.

8. When the Going Was Good by Graydon Carter (Penguin Press: $32) The former Vanity Fair editor recalls the glamorous heyday of print magazines.

9. Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams (Flatiron Books: $33) An insider’s account of working at Facebook.

10. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Pantheon: $27) A meditation on freedom, trust, loss and our relationship with the natural world.

Paperback fiction

1. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

2. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

3. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)

4. Table for Two by Amor Towles (Penguin Books: $19)

5. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood (Anchor: $18)

6. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

7. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)

8. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

9. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

10. The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

2. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

3. Sociopath by Patric Gagne (Simon & Schuster: $20)

4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

5. Grief Is for People by Sloane Crosley (Picador: $18)

6. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

7. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $18)

8. Eve by Cat Bohannon (Vintage: $20)

9. There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $20)

10. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $36)