The week’s bestselling books, May 4
- Share via
-
Hardcover fiction
1. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two writers compete for the chance to tell the larger-than-life story of an heiress.
2. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
3. Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books: $29) As sea levels rise, a family on a remote island rescues a mysterious woman.
4. Audition by Katie Kitamura (Riverhead Books: $28) An accomplished actor grapples with the varied roles she plays in her personal life.
5. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.
6. The Dream Hotel by Laila Lalami (Pantheon: $29) A woman fights for freedom in a near-future where even dreams are under surveillance.
7. Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster: $29) A love triangle unearths dangerous secrets.
8. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $29) Two grieving brothers come to terms with their history.
9. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help.
10. Strangers in Time by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing: $30) Two London teens scarred by World War II find an unexpected ally in a bereaved bookshop owner.
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Notes to John by Joan Didion (Knopf: $32) Diary entries from the famed writer’s journal.
2. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A call to renew a politics of plenty and abandon the chosen scarcities that have deformed American life.
3. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.
4. Fahrenheit-182 by Mark Hoppus and Dan Ozzi (Dey Street Books: $33) A memoir from the vocalist, bassist and founding member of pop-punk band Blink-182.
5. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.
6. Everything Is Tuberculosis (signed edition) by John Green (Crash Course Books: $28). The deeply human story of the fight against the world’s deadliest infectious disease.
7. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its fundamental values.
8. When the Going Was Good by Graydon Carter (Penguin Press: $32) The former Vanity Fair editor recalls the glamorous heyday of print magazines.
9. Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams (Flatiron Books: $33) An insider’s account of working at Facebook.
10. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Pantheon: $27) A meditation on freedom, trust, loss and our relationship with the natural world.
…
Paperback fiction
1. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)
2. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)
3. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)
4. Table for Two by Amor Towles (Penguin Books: $19)
5. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood (Anchor: $18)
6. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)
7. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)
8. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)
9. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)
10. The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $19)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)
2. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)
3. Sociopath by Patric Gagne (Simon & Schuster: $20)
4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
5. Grief Is for People by Sloane Crosley (Picador: $18)
6. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
7. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $18)
8. Eve by Cat Bohannon (Vintage: $20)
9. There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $20)
10. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $36)
More to Read
Sign up for our Book Club newsletter
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.