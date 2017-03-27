Can Trump be stopped from making Obamacare 'explode'?

Supporters of the Affordable Care Act may have celebrated prematurely at the demise last week of the House Republicans’ proposal for its repeal.

Yes, the most immediate threat to the future of Obamacare is dead, for now. And in the wake of the House fiasco, President Trump as well as some Senate Republicans have made noises about reaching out to Democrats to shore up the health insurance program. But the Trump White House and congressional Republicans still have it within their power to damage the prospects of health coverage for millions of Americans, whether by actively undermining the Affordable Care Act by administrative fiat or by letting it wither by neglect.

Trump alluded to that prospect Friday when he said that “the best thing we can do politically speaking is let Obamacare explode.” Referring to the Democratic leaders in the House and Senate, he added: “I think the losers are Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, because now they own Obamacare.”

Trump’s may have been the most irresponsible remarks uttered by any political leader in the long debate over the Affordable Care Act, because it signaled to insurance companies and to enrollees that the administration would make little or no effort to avoid an avoidable outcome.

“That rhetoric in and of itself has a destructive impact,” Andy Slavitt, the last acting administrator of Medicare and Medicaid under the Obama administration, told me. That’s because Trump’s words could drive insurers out of the individual market. “If you’re a competitor in the marketplace and you hear that the regulator wants the market to explode, you say, ‘Why should I participate?’”

Under Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price, the administration has taken some modest steps to encourage insurers to stay in the market. But he and Trump also have taken steps that will undermine it, and could take more.

Administration policy will unfold against the backdrop of the failed House repeal effort. Although much of the commentary following the House GOP’s failure even to bring its bill to a vote Friday focused on the political and legislative process that broke down, the underlying cause of the failure was more fundamental. Despite seven years of complaining about the Affordable Care Act, the Republican Party never has articulated a vision of what it wants the American healthcare system to be, whether in terms of its cost or the breadth of coverage.

As a result, the repeal bill turned into an incoherent hodgepodge of GOP shibboleths, including a big tax cut for the wealthy and the evisceration of Medicaid, the health coverage program for the neediest Americans. Toward the end of the quest for votes, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) even agreed to add a provision repealing the ACA’s mandate that every health plan provide 10 essential health benefits, including maternity care, hospitalization and emergency care, and prescription drug coverage — a provision that Rep. James P. McGovern (D-Mass.) denounced from the House floor.

“It is so cartoonishly malicious,” McGovern said, “that I can picture someone twirling their mustache as they drafted it in their secret Capitol lair last night.”

If the administration is determined to allow the individual market to “explode,” it can do so without taking many overt steps. Trump’s first executive order, issued the day of his inauguration, gave HHS and other agencies broad latitude to undermine the ACA by encouraging them “to waive, defer, grant exemptions from, or delay” any provision of the law that would “impose a fiscal burden” on pretty much anyone — state, hospital, doctor or patient.

Given the authority vested in the HHS to oversee the law, there may be little that could be done to force the agency to support the ACA in every particular, or to keep it from spreading doubt about its efficacy.

“Simple non-enforcement is all they have to do, to give people the perspective that if they don’t comply with the mandate, it won’t be enforced,” Slavitt observes. “And they’ve sent that signal in several different ways.”

White House officials appearing on Sunday political talk shows have cast doubt on the administration’s intention to enforce the mandate, which requires all Americans to carry health insurance or face financial penalties. In February, the Internal Revenue Service, which oversees those penalties, told tax preparers that it wouldn’t automatically reject tax returns that failed to certify that the filer had insurance—an early-warning tool the IRS was prepared to implement for the first time for 2016 returns due next month.

By indicating that it will go easy on nonfilers and non-enrollees, the administration especially is encouraging young and healthy people to go without coverage—depriving the insurance pool of the most sought-after participants and driving up premiums for everyone else.

Another threat to the stability of the market centers on the ACA’s cost-sharing reduction subsidies, which help cover deductibles and co-pays for households earning less than 250% of the federal poverty line, or $60,750 for a family of four. About 57% of all enrollees are eligible for the reductions, but they’ve been overturned by a federal judge because money for them wasn’t specifically appropriated in the ACA.