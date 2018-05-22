Income inequality is going to hit tomorrow's retirees hard

Yet fiscal and political conservatives have waged a long campaign to persuade policymakers that the "retirement crisis" is a myth. They dispute the prospects of a deterioration in the standard of living for millions of future retirees by observing, among other things, that retirement assets held by Americans are at an all-time high. Andrew Biggs of the American Enterprise Institute, one of the leading torch-bearers of this argument, observed in 2015 that Individual Retirement Account balances and benefits due from traditional pensions and Social Security had risen from 2.7 times total personal incomes in 1996 to 4.1 times in early 2015.