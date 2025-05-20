Tuesday’s Southern Section baseball playoff scores, updated pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION 1

Corona 11, Los Osos 2

Norco 4, Laguna Beach 2

Villa Park 8, Aquinas 2

St. John Bosco 5, Vista Murrieta 4

Santa Margarita 6, Huntington Beach 5

Los Alamitos 8, Orange Lutheran 0

Mira Costa 5, Arcadia 4

Crespi 5, El Dorado 2

DIVISION 2

West Ranch 12, Crean Lutheran 0

Sultana 6, Loyola 5

Servite 12, Anaheim Canyon 1

Etiwanda 6, Gahr 1

Torrance 3, Oaks Christian 2

Fountain Valley 7, Trabuco Hills 0

Foothill 3, San Clemente 2

Mater Dei 6, Simi Valley 4

DIVISION 3

San Dimas 7, Colony 5

Paraclete 6, Fullerton 3

Arrowhead Christian 6, Warren 3

Beckman 7, Cajon 1

Temecula Valley 9, Great Oak 3

Castaic 4, Crescenta Valley 2

Costa Mesa 5, San Juan Hills 4

Glendora 5, Yucaipa 1

DIVISION 4

Irvine at Woodbridge, late

Thousand Oaks 10, Claremont 3

Dos Pueblos 5, Valencia 4

Trinity Classical Academy 5, Grand Terrace 2

Saugus 9, Murrieta Mesa 3

Ganesha 4, La Canada 1

South Torrance 2, Sonora 0

Oxnard Pacifica 9, Monrovia 8

DIVISION 5

Northwood 10, Laguna Hills 5

Citrus Hill 6, Highland 5

St. Anthony 4, Jurupa Hills 3

Hillcrest 3, Kennedy 1

Liberty 6, La Serna 4

Elsinore 5, Bishop Montgomery 3

Camarillo 6, Moreno Valley 2

Long Beach Poly 4, Riverside Poly 3

DIVISION 6

St. Monica 4, Shadow Hills 1

Rancho Mirage 11, Crossroads 5

Estancia 11, Foothill Tech 1

Orange County Pacifica Christian 5, Muir 0

Marshall 6, Cerritos 4

Santa Fe 11, Ridgecrest Burroughs 5

Heritage Christian 10, Tustin 8

Montebello 1, St. Bonaventure 0

DIVISION 7

Channel Islands 15, Chaffey 2

Norwalk 4, Western Christian 3

Mary Star of the Sea 12, Lancaster 2

Garden Grove 6, Milken Community 0

Grace 14, Silverado 8

Don Bosco Tech 5, Flintridge Prep 1

Riverside Notre Dame 6, Granite Hills 1

Artesia 3, Schurr 0

DIVISION 8

Colton 3, University Prep 2

Duarte 5, New Roads 4

Fillmore 15, San Jacinto Valley 4

Westminster La Quinta 3, Cate 2

Beverly Hills 7, Yeshiva 0

Pioneer at Hesperia Christian, Wednesday

Placentia Valencia 11, Arroyo 8

San Bernardino 8, AB Miller 6

DIVISION 9

Loma Linda Academy 6, Coast Union 5

Coastal Christian 4, Saddleback 3

Mountain View 7, Shalhevet 0

Pomona 13, Academy of Careers & Exploration 3

Twentynine Palms 10, Cobalt 4

Academy for Academic Excellence 10, Garden Grove Santiago 7

Santa Rosa Academy 10, St. Lestonnac 0

Nuview Bridge 16, Ojai Valley 0

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

Games at 3:15 unless noted

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION 1

Corona at Norco

St. John Bosco at Villa Park, noon

Los Alamitos at Santa Margarita

Mira Costa at Crespi

DIVISION 2

Sultana at West Ranch

Servite at Etiwanda

Fountain Valley at Torrance

Mater Dei at Foothill

DIVISION 3

Paraclete at San Dimas

Beckman at Arrowhead Christian

Castaic at Temecula Valley

Glendora at Costa Mesa

DIVISION 4

Thousand Oaks vs. Woodbridge / Irvine

Trinity Classical Academy at Dos Pueblos

Saugus at Ganesha

Oxnard Pacifica at South Torrance

DIVISION 5

Citrus Hill at Northwood

St. Anthony at Hillcrest

Elsinore at Liberty

Long Beach Poly at Camarillo

DIVISION 6

St. Monica at Rancho Mirage

Orange County Pacifica Christian at Estancia

Marshall at Santa Fe

Heritage Christian at Montebello

DIVISION 7

Norwalk at Channel Islands

Garden Grove at Mary Star of the Sea

Don Bosco Tech at Grace

Artesia vs. Riverside Notre Dame

DIVISION 8

Colton vs. Duarte

Westminster La Quinta at Fillmore

Hesperia Christian / Pioneer at Beverly Hills

Placenta Valencia at San Bernardino

DIVISION 9

Coastal Christian at Loma Linda Academy

Pomona at Mountain View

Academy for Academic Excellence at Twentynine Palms

Santa Rosa Academy at Nuview Bridge

Note: Semifinals in all divisions May 27; Finals in all divisions May 30-31.