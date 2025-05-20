Advertisement
Tuesday’s Southern Section baseball playoff scores, updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION 1
Corona 11, Los Osos 2
Norco 4, Laguna Beach 2
Villa Park 8, Aquinas 2
St. John Bosco 5, Vista Murrieta 4
Santa Margarita 6, Huntington Beach 5
Los Alamitos 8, Orange Lutheran 0
Mira Costa 5, Arcadia 4
Crespi 5, El Dorado 2

DIVISION 2
West Ranch 12, Crean Lutheran 0
Sultana 6, Loyola 5
Servite 12, Anaheim Canyon 1
Etiwanda 6, Gahr 1
Torrance 3, Oaks Christian 2
Fountain Valley 7, Trabuco Hills 0
Foothill 3, San Clemente 2
Mater Dei 6, Simi Valley 4

DIVISION 3
San Dimas 7, Colony 5
Paraclete 6, Fullerton 3
Arrowhead Christian 6, Warren 3
Beckman 7, Cajon 1
Temecula Valley 9, Great Oak 3
Castaic 4, Crescenta Valley 2
Costa Mesa 5, San Juan Hills 4
Glendora 5, Yucaipa 1

DIVISION 4
Irvine at Woodbridge, late
Thousand Oaks 10, Claremont 3
Dos Pueblos 5, Valencia 4
Trinity Classical Academy 5, Grand Terrace 2
Saugus 9, Murrieta Mesa 3
Ganesha 4, La Canada 1
South Torrance 2, Sonora 0
Oxnard Pacifica 9, Monrovia 8

DIVISION 5
Northwood 10, Laguna Hills 5
Citrus Hill 6, Highland 5
St. Anthony 4, Jurupa Hills 3
Hillcrest 3, Kennedy 1
Liberty 6, La Serna 4
Elsinore 5, Bishop Montgomery 3
Camarillo 6, Moreno Valley 2
Long Beach Poly 4, Riverside Poly 3

DIVISION 6
St. Monica 4, Shadow Hills 1
Rancho Mirage 11, Crossroads 5
Estancia 11, Foothill Tech 1
Orange County Pacifica Christian 5, Muir 0
Marshall 6, Cerritos 4
Santa Fe 11, Ridgecrest Burroughs 5
Heritage Christian 10, Tustin 8
Montebello 1, St. Bonaventure 0

DIVISION 7
Channel Islands 15, Chaffey 2
Norwalk 4, Western Christian 3
Mary Star of the Sea 12, Lancaster 2
Garden Grove 6, Milken Community 0
Grace 14, Silverado 8
Don Bosco Tech 5, Flintridge Prep 1
Riverside Notre Dame 6, Granite Hills 1
Artesia 3, Schurr 0

DIVISION 8
Colton 3, University Prep 2
Duarte 5, New Roads 4
Fillmore 15, San Jacinto Valley 4
Westminster La Quinta 3, Cate 2
Beverly Hills 7, Yeshiva 0
Pioneer at Hesperia Christian, Wednesday
Placentia Valencia 11, Arroyo 8
San Bernardino 8, AB Miller 6

DIVISION 9
Loma Linda Academy 6, Coast Union 5
Coastal Christian 4, Saddleback 3
Mountain View 7, Shalhevet 0
Pomona 13, Academy of Careers & Exploration 3
Twentynine Palms 10, Cobalt 4
Academy for Academic Excellence 10, Garden Grove Santiago 7
Santa Rosa Academy 10, St. Lestonnac 0
Nuview Bridge 16, Ojai Valley 0

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
Games at 3:15 unless noted

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION 1
Corona at Norco
St. John Bosco at Villa Park, noon
Los Alamitos at Santa Margarita
Mira Costa at Crespi

DIVISION 2
Sultana at West Ranch
Servite at Etiwanda
Fountain Valley at Torrance
Mater Dei at Foothill

DIVISION 3
Paraclete at San Dimas
Beckman at Arrowhead Christian
Castaic at Temecula Valley
Glendora at Costa Mesa

DIVISION 4
Thousand Oaks vs. Woodbridge / Irvine
Trinity Classical Academy at Dos Pueblos
Saugus at Ganesha
Oxnard Pacifica at South Torrance

DIVISION 5
Citrus Hill at Northwood
St. Anthony at Hillcrest
Elsinore at Liberty
Long Beach Poly at Camarillo

DIVISION 6
St. Monica at Rancho Mirage
Orange County Pacifica Christian at Estancia
Marshall at Santa Fe
Heritage Christian at Montebello

DIVISION 7
Norwalk at Channel Islands
Garden Grove at Mary Star of the Sea
Don Bosco Tech at Grace
Artesia vs. Riverside Notre Dame

DIVISION 8
Colton vs. Duarte
Westminster La Quinta at Fillmore
Hesperia Christian / Pioneer at Beverly Hills
Placenta Valencia at San Bernardino

DIVISION 9
Coastal Christian at Loma Linda Academy
Pomona at Mountain View
Academy for Academic Excellence at Twentynine Palms
Santa Rosa Academy at Nuview Bridge

Note: Semifinals in all divisions May 27; Finals in all divisions May 30-31.

