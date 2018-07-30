California Supreme Court has a radical idea: Employees should be paid for all their work time

Troester said that Starbucks’ system required him to clock out before uploading the day’s sales records to the company’s central computers. Sometimes he had to spend post-clockout time bringing outdoor furniture into the store after locking up, or reopening the doors for a worker who had left something inside; these responsibilities could take up four to 10 minutes a day. (Starbucks didn’t dispute the calculation.) Over 17 months, Troester said, he worked 12 hours and 50 minutes of unpaid time, which would be worth $102.67 at the minimum wage in effect in 2008 and 2009.