Southwest Airlines continues brand revamp with new fare bundles, perks for top-tier fliers

Southwest Airlines announced four revamped fare bundles as part of an ongoing airline rebrand.

Southwest Airlines is unveiling new fare bundles as controversial changes to the airline’s policies are set to take effect in the coming months.

Historically branded as a no-frills, budget-friendly airline, Southwest in the last year announced it would sunset its signature open seating and free checked bag policies in an effort to modernize services and secure future profitability.

The hotly contested brand overhaul continued this week with four revamped fare bundles offering the most perks to top-tier fliers and loyalty program members.

The new fare options — Choice Extra, Choice Preferred, Choice and Basic, in descending price order — will be available for purchase in the third quarter of this year for flights scheduled in 2026, the airline said.

“With new choices like seat selection and Extra Legroom, our enhanced fare bundles let Customers customize their trip while still enjoying our industry-leading reliability and hospitality,” Tony Roach, Southwest’s executive vice president of consumer & brand, said in a statement.

Representatives for Southwest declined to provide additional comment, referring to the airline’s news release and website as sources of information about the bundles.

Choice Extra, the priciest option of the bunch, is the only package offering passengers two free checked bags. Additional perks include roomier seats, early boarding and complimentary internet.

A tier below, Choice Preferred offers preferred seating and early general boarding. Choice ticketholders choose from standard seats upon booking, while those who opt for Basic — the most restrictive fare — are assigned seats at check-in.

Southwest did not disclose pricing specifics for the newly unveiled bundles.

But the airline did confirm new perks for loyalty program members.

Southwest credit card holders will be able to select their seats regardless of the bundle they purchase and also receive early boarding and a free checked bag, the airline said. A-List members get preferred seating, earlier boarding and “other inflight experience enhancements.”

On social media, Southwest regulars were less than pleased with the new flight bundles, with one user commenting on the airline’s Instagram announcement that they’d “rather have my two free checked bags and open seating.”

“None of us asked for this,” another said. Others expressed sadness about booking summer flights with other airlines.

Southwest will start charging for checked bags on flights booked on or after May 28. Assigned seats will be available for purchase in the second half of 2025 for flights departing in 2026.