In hilarious court filing, Tribune makes right-wing Sinclair look like the merger partner from hell

Meanwhile, Tribune executives were becoming distinctly exasperated with their Sinclair counterparts. That was especially so after a conference call in mid-December when a DOJ official told representatives of both companies that if Sinclair would only follow through on divestitures in the 10 key markets, “We would be done.” In other words, DOJ would greenlight the deal. Instead, Sinclair offered to divest in only three and threatened to sue the DOJ if that wasn’t good enough. It wasn’t.