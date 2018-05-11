Trump dropped Medicare negotiation from his prescription drug plan--but it might not have worked anyway

The one government program that squeezes drug companies for discounts by using its authority to set its own formulary is Veterans Affairs. VA health economist Austin Frakt calculated in 2011 that the program covers about 59% of the 200 most popular drugs, while Medicare insurers covered an average of 85% and some firms as much as 93%. The VA is a big customer, and drug makers will offer significant discounts to stay on its list; Frakt calculated that the VA pays 40% less for drugs than Medicare. Indeed, the goal of Proposition 61, a drug-price initiative that appeared on last November's California ballot, was to cut the state's payments for drugs on the VA formulary to VA prices. The measure failed, in part because of a $109-million campaign mounted by drug companies to kill it.