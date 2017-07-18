Trump makes good on a threat to kill teen pregnancy prevention programs

Experts in teen pregnancy prevention were nervously holding their breaths as the Trump administration stocked key positions at the Department of Health and Human Services with advocates of ineffective abstinence-only sex education programs and opponents of birth control.

Now their fears have proven to be justified. Over the last couple of weeks, 81 teen pregnancy programs around the country have been informed that their grants will end in the next fiscal year, or as of June 30, 2018. At least one program that funded educational outreach by Childrens Hospital of Los Angeles, among other institutions, was cut off immediately — just as it was beginning the second year of a five-year plan. In all, more than $200 million in annual funding is being ended, according to an analysis by the Center for Investigative Reporting, which made the shutdown public.

In most cases, the grantees were unaware that their programs were under a death sentence until they received their formal annual notices at the start of the grant year, July 1.

We’d been expecting that funding could be cut. But we didn’t think it would happen this way, and expected that there would be discussion about it. — Luanne Rohrbach, USC

Some of the notices were chilly indeed. “Due to changes in program priorities, it has been determined that it is in the best interest of the Federal government to no longer continue [your] funding,” read a July 5 letter sent to Meagan Downey, the head of Vermont-based Youth Catalytics, which has been coordinating a project involving Childrens Hospital of L.A. and four other institutions, including the University of Michigan and the University of Massachusetts. She says the notice blindsided her, because as recently as last month the program had been praised by federal officials.

“There’s been no substantive change in the federal government’s ‘best interest,’” Downey told me. “The only thing that has changed is the appointment of some very extreme, misinformed appointees in HHS.”

She’s referring to a gang of three extremists whose views I outlined in a column in mid-June. They’re Charmaine Yoest, the former head of a prominent anti-abortion group who is now assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services; Teresa Manning, a former lobbyist for the National Right to Life Committee and legislative analyst for the Family Research Council who is deputy assistant secretary for population affairs; and Valerie Huber, the former president of Ascend, a Washington group that advocates for abstinence-only sex education, who is chief of staff to the assistant secretary for health.

Yoest’s group has promoted the claim that abortion increases a woman’s chance of breast cancer and of “serious mental health problems.” Both claims have been conclusively refuted by medical science. Manning stated during a 2003 NPR interview, “Of course, contraception doesn’t work. … Its efficacy is very low.” In fact, hormonal methods are 91% effective, and IUDs are 99% effective.

As a promoter of abstinence-only sex education, Huber’s approach has been moralistic, not empirical. “As public health experts and policymakers, we must normalize sexual delay more than we normalize teen sex, even with contraception,” she told PBS last year. But studies consistently show that what reduces teen pregnancies is increased use of contraceptives.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show a steady decline in teen birth rates, but a persistence of higher rates among black, Hispanic and American Indian/Alaska Native women. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show a steady decline in teen birth rates, but a persistence of higher rates among black, Hispanic and American Indian/Alaska Native women. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Department of Health and Human Services didn’t acknowledge that these appointees’ personal views had anything to do with the nationwide funding cutoff. Instead, according to an email I received from department spokeswoman Diane Gianelli, “the President’s FY 2018 Budget eliminated funding for the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program, so our grants office informed the grantees of their June 30, 2018, end date, to give them an opportunity to adjust their programs and plan for an orderly closeout.”

The problem there is that the president’s budget is merely a proposal. It hasn’t been enacted by Congress, so there’s no evidence that the lawmakers concur with his priorities.

“We’d been expecting that funding could be cut,” says Luanne Rohrbach of the Keck School of Medicine at USC, which is in the third year of a $10-million grant to provide educational outreach to as many as 20,000 teens in South Los Angeles and Compton who are at risk for unintended pregnancies. “But we didn’t think it would happen this way, and expected that there would be discussion about it. We thought there would be an opportunity at least for the program to be deliberated.”

Brookings Institution Penny-wise and plain foolish: The bottom line of this chart from a Brookings Institution study shows that pregnancy prevention programs pay their way many times over. Penny-wise and plain foolish: The bottom line of this chart from a Brookings Institution study shows that pregnancy prevention programs pay their way many times over. (Brookings Institution)

The programs being shut down by Trump’s Health and Human Services Department were the product of a major push by the Obama administration for evidence-based approaches to social problems such as teen pregnancy. The idea was to use scientific methods to identify what worked, and apply them in the field. Rohrbach’s program, which has been operating on a second five-year grant after receiving a first grant in 2011-2015, is the largest in California and one of the largest in the country.

The program brings comprehensive sex education to students in middle schools in the L.A. Unified and Compton school districts, teaching them everything from anatomy to how to choose high-quality friendships, resist offers of sex if they’re not interested, and avoiding STDs through contraception. One part of the program is directed at the parents of at-risk children.

The program “absolutely presents abstinence as a favorable option,” Rohrbach says, but recognizes that it’s not enough. A great deal of evidence suggests that programs emphasizing abstinence can work, but abstinence-only programs don’t. “This is what people with certain political beliefs who have an agenda don’t quite understand,” she says.

Opponents of such educational programs sometimes argue they’re ineffective, but also that they’re unnecessary. That’s because teen pregnancy rates have been coming down in the U.S. for years — and especially since the advent of the Affordable Care Act, which vastly expanded the availability of contraceptives, typically at no cost.