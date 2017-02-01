Budweiser Super Bowl commercial plunges into (uncomfortable) immigration debate

A minute-long Budweiser Super Bowl commercial that beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev created as a tribute to its immigrant founder has turned out to be more timely — and perhaps more provocative — than the company first envisioned.

The stylized commercial dramatizes Adolphus Busch’s arrival in the U.S. from Germany in 1857. At one point early in the commercial, crusty men shout at the young immigrant: “You’re not wanted here,” and “Go back home.”

The ad, titled “Born the Hard Way,” was developed in early 2016 and shot in New Orleans in October — several weeks before the presidential election. On Friday, President Trump issued an order banning entry to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries. Protesters responded by rallying at several U.S. airports, including Los Angeles International Airport.

The commercial was released online this week and will make its television debut Sunday on Fox during the NFL championship match.

“We created the Budweiser commercial to highlight the ambition of our founder, Adolphus Busch, and his unrelenting pursuit of the American dream,” Marcel Marcondes, vice president of marketing at Anheuser-Busch InBev, said in a statement.

As the commercial continues, young Busch makes a harrowing trip to St. Louis, where he is warmly embraced.

“This is a story about our heritage and the uncompromising commitment that goes into brewing our beer,” Marcondes said. “It’s an idea we’ve been developing along with our creative agency for nearly a year.”

The commercial has racked up more than 2.6 million views on YouTube since being posted Tuesday.

It has drawn a lot of attention, with some hailing the pro-immigrant storyline and others decrying it.

The jeers missed the mark, said one expert, who predicted the Budweiser commercial will be well-received Sunday.

“Trump's grandfather immigrated from Germany, so there's a double dose of irony,” said Russell S. Winer, a marketing professor at the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business. “I think Americans will like the ad, as they don't think of immigrants from Europe the same way as immigrants from Africa or Muslim countries in the Middle East.”

Caption 'Step' shows us its moves at Sundance The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. Caption 'Step' shows us its moves at Sundance The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. Caption Chelsea Handler and the women's march Chelsea Handler says women should not have to fight for their rights all over again. Chelsea Handler says women should not have to fight for their rights all over again. Caption Sag Awards bronze statuettes SAG Awards statuettes are cast from molten bronze metal at American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) SAG Awards statuettes are cast from molten bronze metal at American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Caption Kristen Stewart on directing 'Come Swim' Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Caption Kristen Bell, Liz W. Garcia on 'Lifeguard': Sundance Film Festival Kristen Bell and director Liz W. Garcia discuss the film "Lifeguard" at Sundance. Kristen Bell and director Liz W. Garcia discuss the film "Lifeguard" at Sundance.

meg.james@latimes.com

Twitter: @MegJamesLAT

ALSO

Trump travel ban is 'scary' for Hollywood, which relies on a global talent pool

A surge in media mergers is expected under Trump's pro-business agenda

Seven-course meal at private Disneyland dining room comes with a price: $15,000