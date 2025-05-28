Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

CBS allowed to distribute Sony’s ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ ‘Jeopardy!’ during lawsuit appeal

Tourists outside the "Jeopardy!" soundstage in Culver City.
“Jeopardy!” is filmed on the Sony Pictures Entertainment lot in Culver City.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Meg JamesSenior Entertainment Writer 

CBS has notched another small victory in its legal battle with Sony Pictures Television, winning an appellate court ruling that allows the network to continue to distribute “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” as its court case continues.

Sony owns the shows and produces them on its Culver City lot.

Last month, a Los Angeles judge ruled that Sony was no longer obligated to provide episodes to CBS, which has served for decades as the conduit, delivering batches of episodes to television stations around the country.

After that ruling, the Paramount Global-owned network appealed. A three-judge appellate panel paused the order and asked both sides to submit their arguments.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the judges wrote that they had reviewed filings from both sides. In a one-page order, the panel granted CBS’ request to keep the stay in place, allowing the network to continue its distribution duties during the appeal .

CBS maintains Sony lacks the legal right to unilaterally severe ties.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE - Season 42 - Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest

Hollywood Inc.

‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in the midst of a legal battle between Sony and CBS

For decades Sony and CBS have partnered to produce and distribute two of TV’s longest-running and most popular programs, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ Now the game shows are in the midst of a legal battle, with Sony accusing CBS of self-dealing.

Sony terminated its distribution deal with CBS in August and later filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit that claimed CBS entered into unauthorized licensing deals for the shows and then paid itself a commission. Sony also maintained that rounds of budget cuts within CBS had hobbled the network’s efforts to support the two shows.

In February, Sony attempted to cut CBS out of the picture, escalating the dispute.

Advertisement

CBS has said Sony’s claims “are rooted in the fact they simply don’t like the deal the parties agreed to decades ago.”

CBS takes in up to 40% of the fees that TV stations pay to carry the shows. The company took over the distribution of the program when it acquired syndication company King World Productions in 1999.

King World struck deals with the original producer, Merv Griffin Enterprises, in the early 1980s to distribute “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel.” Sony later acquired Griffin’s company, but those early agreements remain in effect.

Advertisement
WHEEL OF FORTUNE - Season 42 - Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest

Hollywood Inc.

Judge sides with Sony in ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ fight with CBS

Sony claimed CBS licensed the shows to TV stations at below-market rates and failed to maximize advertising revenues.

As viewing of traditional TV has declined due to competition for streaming in recent years, the two daily game shows have continued to thrive and are among the most-watched programs in television.

A Sony representative was not immediately available for comment.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.Entertainment & ArtsTelevisionBusinessBreaking News
Meg James

Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Hollywood Inc.

Advertisement
Advertisement