Americans could pay an extra $571 million a year for TV if AT&T buys Time Warner, government witness testifies

Second, in 1,100 TV markets nationwide, AT&T could benefit by drawing customers away from rival TV providers that decided not to carry Time Warner content because of pricing concerns, he said. AT&T could also make more money by using its control over Time Warner content to retain customers and discourage them from switching to cable companies that didn't carry those channels. Those two dynamics, Shapiro said, could cause rival cable companies to lose between 9% and 14% of their subscribers over the long term.