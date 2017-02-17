Brad Grey expected to exit Paramount Pictures in an overhaul of the struggling studio

Paramount Pictures Chairman and Chief Executive Brad Grey is expected to exit the studio following years of struggles at the box office, two people familiar with the matter said Friday.

The studio chief, who has led the storied movie company for 12 years, is in negotiations with parent company Viacom Inc. to leave his job after a long period of financial declines at Paramount Pictures, said the sources, who were not authorized to comment on the situation. The studio could announce his resignation as early as next week.

The talks come just one week after Viacom Chief Executive Bob Bakish announced a turnaround plan for the beleaguered media giant, with a particular focus on the Paramount film strategy. Paramount lost $180 million, on an adjusted basis, in the quarter that ended Dec. 31.

A management change was telegraphed in the unusually blunt comments Bakish made about Grey and the poor performance of the studio. Bakish said he aims to dramatically alter how Paramount Pictures operates. No longer will the Melrose Avenue studio offer filmmakers a vast, blank canvas. Instead, he said, Paramount will turn over about half of its film slate to movies that have tangible ties to Viacom’s TV channels.

Paramount has lagged its rival studios for years as it focused on short-term profitability rather than building the big brands that now bolster the bottom lines of competitors like Disney.

Paramount has ranked sixth or seventh out of the major distributors since 2012 and has suffered recent flops including “Monster Trucks,” “Rings” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.”

