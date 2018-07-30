CBS' board announces investigation into Chief Executive Leslie Moonves' alleged misconduct

But the 68-year-old executive had been on a tightrope even before the claims surfaced. Since May, Moonves and other members of CBS’ board have been locked in a bitter dispute with the company’s controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone, who has agitated for big changes at the top of CBS. She has also pressed for a merger with Viacom Inc., which her family also controls — a campaign that Moonves resisted.