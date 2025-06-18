Netflix adds live TV broadcasts and sports in France from TF1

Netflix Inc. will add live television channels and shows from French broadcaster TF1, expanding the streaming platform’s live offer for customers in the country.

French customers will be be able to watch live feeds, including sports, from TF1’s channels, and stream the broadcaster’s shows on demand from next summer, Netflix said in a statement on Wednesday. Netflix will dedicate a portion of the app to TF1 content as part of the distribution agreement.

Netflix is expanding the content it offers customers and has invested in live events such as National Football League games and wrestling matches. The French partnership goes a step further, offering traditional live broadcast content such as dramas and reality television.

Thomson and Berthelot write for Bloomberg.