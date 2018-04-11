CBS bristles over report that Shari Redstone is making plans to oust CEO Leslie Moonves

Earlier this year, Redstone proposed that Viacom Chief Executive Bob Bakish have a senior role in the merged company. She wants to see the two companies recombined after 12 years of operating separately. But CBS wants to keep its management team intact. It has proposed that Moonves serve as chief executive of the combined company for at least two years, and CBS Chief Operating Officer Joseph Ianniello continue in his No. 2 role. Viacom also is supportive of Moonves leading the combined company, but it — like Redstone -- wants to see Bakish in the COO role.