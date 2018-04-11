CBS bristles over report that Shari Redstone is making plans to oust CEO Leslie Moonves

Merger talks between Viacom Inc. and CBS Corp. plunged into chaos Wednesday following a CNBC report that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone was making plans to oust CBS' pugnacious chief executive, Leslie Moonves, if he refuses to go along with a merger with Viacom.
"The industry and the marketplace know Leslie Moonves' record and we think it speaks for itself," CBS said in a defensive one-line statement that was issued less than an hour after the CNBC report.
CBS has not formally rejected Viacom's offer — submitted last week — nor has it proposed a new counter-offer to combine the two media companies. Talks have been proceeding between the special committees of the boards of Viacom and CBS to try to hammer out terms.
But the CNBC report escalated the tension between the two sides and threatened to derail the talks. CBS appeared convinced that Redstone planted the CNBC report, even though a person close to Redstone denied that she was making plans to get rid of the executive who built CBS into a broadcast juggernaut — and a successful stand-alone company.
"We are not there yet," insisted the person close to the Redstone camp.
Nonetheless, Shari Redstone has the power to immediately shake up CBS' board, should she opt to go that route, and a new board could fire Moonves, who has run the network since 1995, and served as chief executive of CBS Corp. since 2006. Her family, through its investment vehicle National Amusements Inc., controls nearly 80% of the voting shares of both Viacom and CBS and thus has the ability to elect a new slate of board members that are more aligned with Redstone's thinking.
Earlier this year, Redstone proposed that Viacom Chief Executive Bob Bakish have a senior role in the merged company. She wants to see the two companies recombined after 12 years of operating separately. But CBS wants to keep its management team intact. It has proposed that Moonves serve as chief executive of the combined company for at least two years, and CBS Chief Operating Officer Joseph Ianniello continue in his No. 2 role. Viacom also is supportive of Moonves leading the combined company, but it — like Redstone -- wants to see Bakish in the COO role.
CBS shares fell about 2.5% on the news that Moonves might be under siege.
Last week, Viacom Inc. asked CBS Corp. to raise its bid by about $2.8 billion in a move that would value the New York media company at about $14.7 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak publicly.
The Viacom offer recommends an exchange ratio of 0.68 CBS shares for each share of Viacom class B stock. CBS had offered 0.55 of its shares for each Viacom class B share, according to the knowledgeable people — an amount lower than Viacom's current stock price.