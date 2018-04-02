CBS expected to make low-ball bid for Viacom

CBS and Viacom were one entity until Redstone in 2006 divided his empire into two companies in a bid to generate more wealth. But now, both companies face steep challenges as consumers migrate to streaming services and other entertainment platforms. In recent years, Viacom has struggled with ratings challenges at key networks and box-office flops at Paramount Pictures, while CBS has been able to boost its value on the strength of its programming. CBS has substantially increased revenue through the fees it charges cable and satellite television distributors that want to include CBS in their pay-TV bundle.