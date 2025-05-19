Max Emberson leads Oaks Christian to Southern Section Division 2 golf title
When you have perhaps the best golfer in Southern California on your team, it certainly helps in team competitions. Oaks Christian always turns to junior Max Emberson to set the standard, and he helped deliver a Southern Section Division 2 team championship on Monday at Bear Valley Country Club in Victorville. The Lions finished with a score of 371.
Emberson, who won last year’s state individual championship, shot 65. Sophomore Broxton Brock shot 68. Apple Valley, Corona del Mar and Great Oak tied for second at 376.
La Serna pulled off the day’s biggest surprise, winning the Division 1 title by a single stroke over powerhouse Santa Margarita at El Dorado Park Golf Course in Long Beach. Hill Wang of La Serna led the way with a 69. Junlin Pan of Orange Lutheran, a sophomore, had the low score at 68.
In Division 7, St. Bonaventure won the team title with a 414. Los Altos finished second. Eoin O’Neil shot a 72 for St. Bonaventure.
In Division 3, Xavier Prep won at 384. Newport Harbor was second. Troy Song of Chaparral shot 67 for the low score on the day.
In Division 6, Alta Loma edged Damien 411 to 412. Troy Borges of Chino shot 68.
