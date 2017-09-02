New MPAA chief Charles Rivkin aims to be a diplomat for Hollywood at an uncertain time

Upon arriving in Paris as the new U.S. ambassador to France and Monaco in 2009, Charles Rivkin used his show business pedigree to charm President Nicolas Sarkozy with a gift: a framed poster of Rita Hayworth.

It was a smooth move for Rivkin, whom President Obama chose for the role after a 20-year career in the entertainment industry, including stints at Jim Henson Co. and “Yo Gabba Gabba” producer WildBrain.

“I witnessed first-hand the impact entertainment has on the planet,” Rivkin, 55, said of his time in the Foreign Service. “It's a shining beacon of what our country stands for.”

Rivkin’s diplomatic skills are about to be put to their biggest test yet as he takes the helm of the Motion Picture Assn. of America this week, replacing Christopher Dodd, who has held the job since 2011. Rivkin will be the top Washington lobbyist for Hollywood at a time of great uncertainty driven by changes in consumer behavior.

The job of MPAA chief has long been considered one of the toughest gigs in the entertainment business, even during the days of the late Jack Valenti, who ran the organization for four decades until he retired in 2004.

The biggest challenge: to wrangle consensus among six major studios — Disney, Universal, Warner Bros., Fox, Sony and Paramount — whose interests often conflict. The organization, for example, has been reluctant to weigh in on the fierce debate over the Federal Communications Commission's net neutrality rules.

“It's a very difficult job,” said Jeff Shell, chairman of Comcast Corp.’s Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. “We need the MPAA to be a strong advocate for things that improve the business collectively and figure out how to address the world as it changes.”

Indeed, the MPAA’s role has become only more complicated in recent years as the list of challenges gets longer and more formidable.

The domestic box office, which for years has faced long-term stagnation in theater attendance, just wrapped up its least-attended summer movie season in 25 years. Studios are under pressure to figure out how to make movies available for home viewing more quickly after their theatrical releases, but none agree how to do so.

Online piracy continues to eat into studio profits and disruption by Silicon Valley is driving consolidation among media conglomerates. Warner Bros.’ parent company, Time Warner Inc., is in the process of being acquired by AT&T, pending government approval.

The MPAA doesn’t have the kind of influence it once did as tech giants such as Google and Facebook have increased their clout in Washington.

“It’s a completely different business now,” said John Emerson, former U.S. ambassador to Germany who has known Rivkin for years. “Charlie has those skills that will help him navigate what is a much more complicated job than it was when it was first created.”

Complicating matters, Rivkin will be dealing with a Trump administration that has been openly hostile to people connected to the Obama administration, and especially Hollywood elite, who generally backed Hillary Clinton.

If that all sounds daunting, you wouldn’t know it from talking to Rivkin. Speaking by phone from Washington, D.C., the former ambassador sounded ebullient about the tasks ahead.

“This is possibly the best job in the world,” said Rivkin, who starts Tuesday. “My objective is to chart the course for success in a world that is accelerating extraordinarily quickly…. The essence of diplomacy is finding common ground, and there's plenty of common ground in this industry.”

As for the Trump administration, Rivkin says the entertainment industry is more aligned with the president’s agenda than it seems.

“What we need to do is get the word out and help everyone understand that when you invest in this industry, you invest in American jobs,” he said.

One of his key priorities at the MPAA will be to ramp up the organization’s anti-piracy efforts, both in the U.S. and abroad. Under Dodd, who will stay at the organization until the end of the year, the MPAA waged successful battles against piracy on several fronts, but the group suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Google and other tech giants in 2012 because of the failure of the Stop Online Piracy Act, known as SOPA.

More recently, Dodd and the MPAA forged an unlikely partnership with technology companies including Netflix and Amazon to combat copyright theft around the world. How those efforts will unfold remains to be seen, but building on that pact (known as ACE) by forging alliances with Silicon Valley will be key.

“This alliance is now going to aid us tremendously in the fight against piracy,” Rivkin said.

Rivkin said another key task will be to evaluate the MPAA’s most thankless job: that of assigning parental guidance ratings to Hollywood’s theatrical films. Critics have said the ratings are inconsistent and at times arbitrary. An R-rating for transgender film “3 Generations” recently sparked a backlash from the Weinstein Co.

Perhaps the most pressing task is in China, which remains a vitally important foreign market despite a cooling of the box office there. Rivkin plans to work with U.S. government officials to increase the number of movies the studios can release under a revenue sharing agreement with the Chinese government. The current quota allows only 34 foreign movies into the country annually under a deal in which studios collect 25% of ticket sales. He also sees hope in the future of co-productions between U.S. and Chinese companies.

“It's an enormous opportunity for the American studios,” Rivkin said. Expanding the quota will “absolutely be at the top of my list once I get involved.”

Rivkin’s background in politics and business has uniquely prepared him for his new job. His father, respected diplomat William R. Rivkin, served as ambassador to Luxembourg, Senegal and Gambia under presidents Kennedy and Johnson.