'Resident Evil' sequel scares up big business in China

The latest installment in the “Resident Evil” horror franchise topped China’s box office last week, debuting with a massive $94 million in ticket sales in just three days.

Produced by the German entertainment giant Constantin Film, “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” debuted with $33 million on its opening day in China, eclipsing its North American total of $26.5 million after four weeks running, according to film industry consulting firm Artisan Gateway.

By comparison, "Star Wars: Rogue One" made $31 million in China on its opening weekend.

Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, the action horror film distributed by Sony/Screen Gems is the sixth and allegedly final installment in the “Resident Evil” film series, which is based on the video game “Resident Evil.”

Although the film only got an approval rating of 33% on Rotten Tomatoes — the lowest of its six installments — it’s estimated to be the series' highest-grossing sequel, when factoring in the Chinese market's boost.

Paramount’s “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” slipped to second place in its second week, adding $19 million to its tally. The film’s 17-day gross of $152.2 million makes it the 10th-highest-grossing imported title ever in China.

“Assassin’s Creed,” another Hollywood action film, ranked third with $17.2 million in ticket sales over the weekend. Produced by 20th Century Fox and Regency, the film is directed by Justin Kurzel and stars Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard.

The animated Hollywood musical “Sing” ranked fourth by earning $12 million, bringing its 10-day total to $23.7 million. Another Hollywood musical, “La La Land,” took in $6.1 million last week for a 13-day total of $30.4 million.

