California

Man arrested in string of violent attacks on transgender woman in Westlake; two others at large

A woman with her arms crossed in a shop.
Shopkeeper Sabrina De La Pena stands in May inside her store, where she was attacked a month earlier, in the Westlake district of Los Angeles.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 
  • A transgender shopkeeper in Westlake has been the victim of a string of violent hate crimes, according to authorities.
  • Police have arrested one suspect in the attacks and are looking for two other men believed to be involved.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of taking part in a string of violent hate crimes against a transgender shopkeeper in Westlake who was sexually assaulted, pepper-sprayed, punched and hit with a skateboard, authorities said. Two other suspects remain at large.

Sabrina de la Peña, 61, told The Times that she operated her convenience store across the street from MacArthur Park for nearly three decades without feeling threatened by a customer.

That was until April 8, when a man sexually assaulted her after she rejected his advances, and upon discovering she was transgender, he threatened to kill her, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. After the initial assault, police say, he returned to her store and attacked her multiple times alongside two other suspects.

“My life has changed a lot. For almost 30 years, I felt safe,” De la Peña said. “Now, I am full of so many fears, so much panic. I don’t think I will ever be the same again.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 2, 2025 - - Shopkeeper Sabrina De La Pena, 61, stands inside her store where she was attacked in April in the Westlake District in Los Angeles. De La Pena rejected the advances of a customer inside her store and the suspect later returned on several occasions with additional people, and together they committed hate crimes against De La Pena. She has been operating the small store since the late 90s in the MacArthur Park area. De La Pena was photographed on May 2, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

String of unsolved ‘transphobic’ attacks target MacArthur Park shopkeeper

Sabrina De La Peña alleges she was sexually assaulted, beaten with a skateboard and pepper-sprayed over the course of two weeks in April at the Westlake convenience store she has run for nearly 30 years.

The LAPD announced Tuesday that Samuel Parros, 30, had been arrested in connection with the attacks and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Police have released photos of the remaining two suspects and are seeking the public’s help in identifying them.

After the first transphobic encounter on April 8, De la Peña said, she thought her nightmare was over, but the following night the man and two others attacked her at her shop. Surveillance camera footage of the incident shows the men repeatedly punching her and striking her with a skateboard.

On April 16, De la Peña was pepper-sprayed by the same attackers. On April 19, one man threw an unknown liquid on her, while another attempted to tase her.

The LAPD initially released surveillance camera photos of the three men on April 28, asking the public’s help in identifying them.

Three photos, with each showing a different man.
Images from an LAPD news release of the three suspects being sought in repeated attacks on a transgender woman in the Westlake area.
On May 27, police arrested Parros, but the attacks did not stop.

While Parros was in custody, De la Peña was assaulted yet again at her store Saturday. LAPD investigators believe the two remaining suspects are responsible for the most recent attack, which left the shopkeeper with serious injuries.

Anyone with information or who may have been a victim of other attacks can call LAPD’s Rampart Division detectives at (213) 484-3495 or call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Times reporting fellow Cerys Davies contributed to this report.

