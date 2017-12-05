British movie-theater owner Cineworld is buying U.S.' Regal for $3.6 billion

Regal Entertainment Group, the second-largest theater chain in the U.S., has agreed to sell itself to British exhibitor Cineworld Group in a deal valuing Regal at $3.6 billion, the company said Tuesday.

Cineworld, Britain’s biggest cinema operator, would pay $23 a share for Regal, which runs 561 theater locations. If the deal closes, it would turn Cineworld into one of the world’s largest movie theater owners, putting it in a better position to compete with industry giant AMC Entertainment.

Regal’s stock surged 9% to $22.62 in early trading.

Cineworld’s purchase of Regal would be the latest example of consolidation in the cinema business. Theater chains are combining as they face growing competition from at-home entertainment, including streaming services such as Netflix.

Greater size could help the combined company weather an increasingly difficult climate for theater chains, which have faced long-term declines in admissions and swift changes in consumer behavior.

U.S. cinema owners have struggled this year as multiple major films flopped. Ticket sales in the U.S. and Canada are down 4% from the same time a year ago, according to ComScore. The sluggishness, especially during the key summer months, has depressed theater stocks.

Regal’s profit dropped to $11 million during the three months that ended Sept. 30, down 73% from the same quarter last year.

Theater chains including AMC and Regal have been investing in recliner seating, gourmet food and alcohol to keep people coming to theaters.

“Regal is a great business and provides Cineworld with the optimal platform on which we can continue our growth strategy,” Cineworld Chief Executive Mooky Greidinger said in a statement. “Consolidation is an important move forward and the best practices we have successfully rolled out across Europe will be the key driver to continued success.”

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Regal, which is controlled by billionaire Philip Anschutz, said last week that the company was in talks to be acquired by Cineworld.

Under the agreement, Regal can seek and consider offers from other bidders until Jan. 22. Cineworld’s offer price represents a 43% premium over Regal’s 30-day average share price of $16.06, the company said. Anschutz Corp., which holds 67% of Regal’s voting power, has agreed to support the deal.

“We believe the transaction announced today provides compelling value for our stockholders,” Regal CEO Amy Miles said.

Leawood, Kan.-based AMC Entertainment — owned by China’s Dalian Wanda Group — bought Carmike Cinemas last year for $1.2 billion, thereby surpassing Regal as the United States’ largest cinema operator. AMC has also bought London-based Odeon & UCI Cinemas Group, as well as Nordic Cinema Group, to expand its international presence.

CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film." Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film." CAPTION It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." CAPTION "Suburbicon" star Julianne Moore and director George Clooney stopped by the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss their new film. "Suburbicon" star Julianne Moore and director George Clooney stopped by the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss their new film. CAPTION Film composer Tyler Bates demonstrates the GuitarViol -- a cross between a guitar and a violin. He has used the instrument on numerous projects, including "300" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy." Film composer Tyler Bates demonstrates the GuitarViol -- a cross between a guitar and a violin. He has used the instrument on numerous projects, including "300" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy."

ryan.faughnder@latimes.com

@rfaughnder