A notorious mansion. An alleged assault by a Hollywood producer. A suicide. What happened to Brian Claflin?

In his statement, Claflin said Goddard and a friend of the filmmaker persuaded him to inhale nitrous oxide one night, which was the first time he had used drugs. He immediately felt dizzy and passed out, he wrote, and awoke to being further drugged while Goddard sexually assaulted him. "I was in a delirious state and remember saying NO, NO, NO, several times but they persisted," he wrote. "I just sort of shut down and went somewhere else in my head. After a while I remember praying aloud to God to just make it/them stop."