Comcast defies cord-cutting trend, while 'Sing' and 'Wizarding World' boost NBCUniversal's revenue

Comcast Corp. achieved a milestone amid a sea of industry turbulence: The Philadelphia cable giant expanded its base of cable TV subscribers in 2016 — for the first time in a decade.

Comcast added a net 80,000 cable TV subscribers in the fourth quarter and 161,000 for the full year — defying the trend of customer cord-cutting that has concerned Wall Street. Comcast now has nearly 23 million cable TV subscribers, gaining on rival AT&T.

The company also increased its high-speed Internet subscribers by a net of 385,000 during the October-December quarter, and 1.4 million for the full year. The company is flexing its muscle and is moving into the wireless phone business.

“We are executing at an extremely high level,” Comcast Chief Executive Brian Roberts told analysts Thursday morning on a conference call. “At NBCUniversal, we had a fantastic year, further validating what a game-changing acquisition this was.”

Comcast acquired NBCUniversal six years ago from General Electric, and last year, it added Glendale-based DreamWorks Animation to its entertainment portfolio.

NBCUniversal boosted revenue 13% to $8.5 billion during the fourth quarter. Operating cash flow, the company’s measure of profitability, increased 14% to $1.77 billion.

Los Angeles-based NBC Entertainment and Universal Pictures maintained their A-list star status. The broadcast TV division, which includes the NBC network, TV stations and Spanish-language Telemundo, increased revenue by 14% to $2.8 billion.

NBC’s break-out hit drama, “This Is Us,” and NFL “Sunday Night Football” drove ratings. Telemundo also edged out arch-rival Univision in prime time for much of the quarter.

Movie studio Universal increased 12.6% to $1.8 billion, helped by its theatrical hit “Sing” and inclusion of DreamWorks results. Universal has gotten off to a strong start in 2017 with holdover results from “Sing,” which was released just before Christmas, and its new film, “Split,” from director M. Night Shyamalan.

Theme parks, led by the Los Angeles based Universal Studios, grew revenue 32% to $1.3 billion. The new “Wizarding World of Harry Potter” attraction helped boost results.

Cable TV channels, including USA, Bravo, MSNBC, E! and Syfy, notched a 4% revenue gain to $2.5 billion. The unit now is the second-largest revenue engine, eclipsed by NBC broadcast. The cable channels threw off three times the profit of broadcast, which has higher programming costs, including NFL football.

“I still think there is a lot of opportunity — maybe not quite as much opportunity as there was in the early days,” NBCUniversal Chief Executive Steve Burke said.

Programming expenses increased, adding to the company’s operating costs.

Overall, Comcast reported a 9.2% revenue increase in the fourth quarter to $21 billion. It reported net income of $2.4 billion, or 95 cents a share, compared with $2 billion, or 79 cents, in the year-earlier period.

Analysts were interested in Comcast’s expansion efforts, including its plan to team up with cellphone giant Verizon to offer wireless phone service or whether it would buy more TV stations. Comcast was noncommittal about its larger plans, but Wall Street is expecting a flood of mergers and acquisitions as President Trump and his administration have said they would relax regulations governing the telecommunications industry.

Comcast shares are up nearly 20% since the November election. Its stock was trading up 2%, to around $75 a share, in early morning trading.

The company also announced a 2-for-1 stock split.

meg.james@latimes.com

@MegJamesLAT