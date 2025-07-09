Linda Yaccarino to step down as CEO of Elon Musk’s social media site X

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X Corp., formerly Twitter, speaks during a keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 7, 2025.

Linda Yaccarino, the chief executive of social media site X, said Wednesday that she’s stepping down from her role after two years at the company.

“When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company,” she said in a post on X.

The resignation comes as X is trying to woo more advertisers and is pushing forward with its efforts to build artificial intelligence-powered tools. Earlier this year, xAI, the company behind chatbot Grok, acquired X in a deal that valued the social network at $33 billion.

This week, Grok posted several antisemitic remarks on X, which could make some users and advertisers wary about using the platform.

The X account for Grok posted that the company was “actively working to remove the inappropriate posts.” X has rules against posting hate speech on its platforms.

Yaccarino, a former executive at NBC Universal, joined X after Musk took control of the social media platform, previously known as Twitter. She led X through a tumultuous period when some advertisers abandoned the platform because of concerns that their ads would show up next to offensive content.

Yaccarino, 61, didn’t say why she was leaving X but emphasized that her role involved helping to turn the company around.

“We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users—especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence,” she said on X.

Market research company eMarketer projects that X will see ad revenue growth for the first time in four years in 2025. The company is expected to generate $2.26 billion in ad revenue, but will still earn about half of what it did in 2021, the research company said.

Musk purchased the social network for $44 billion in 2022.